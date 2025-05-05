Eurovision is (almost) here!

The Eurovision Song Contest final is a few days away on Saturday 17th May.

This means it falls on IDAHOBIT.

The semi-finals will be on Tuesday 13th May and Thursday 15th,

At least two entrants this year seem to fall under the ‘big bi umbrella’ – Maltese entrant Mariana Conte and Erika Vikman who will represent Finland have come out without using the “B” word. Erika told PinkNews “I feel I’m queer because I don’t know what I am, so I say always that I’m queer,” while Mariana chimes in that “I don’t like to put a label on myself. I just fall in love with people for who they are, so we’re very much the same on this as well.” We don’t want to put unwanted labels on people but those are pretty bi comments.

Many recent winners have been bi – Sweden’s winner Loreen and Norway’s Alessandra Mele in 2023 for example, at least one of 2021’s winners Maneskin from Italy, and the 2019-2020 title holder from the Netherlands, Duncan Laurence. 2021’s Icelandic entrants Daði og Gagnamagnið waved a pan flag in their video, but were under Covid quarantine for the final itself.

Mariana’s entry:

Erika: