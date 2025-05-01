London gets a bi club – again!

Instant bi night just add bisexuals. (and allies)

Tomorrow night London gets a new bi club night – and Drag Race UK winner and Celebrity Big Brother runner up Danny Beard will be there to kick it off.

Ambi will be a bi/pan/queer-focused club night for all sorts of genders and sexualities, in Bromley. It’ll be held at Cocktail Akademia – “a stylish South London nightspot featuring four floors of entertainment”.

The name is an abbreviation of ambisextrous – a old term to describe people who were sexually fluid that was last popular with bisexual pin-badge makers in the 90s.

It’ll be a monthly night “for people who are bi/pan/queer, the rest of the LGBTQ+ community, and their allies” with DJs spinning and (given the venue) a host of cocktails at the bar.

It’ll be on the first Friday of each month, in Akademia’s basement club.

The team say the initiative came about after conversations between DJ Kaspa, Nicola, and Steve over the limited space for queer women and bi/pan people in the capital. For example, through Kaspa’s experience many bars and clubs either exploit women-centred nights or push them out altogether in favour of broader or male-focused events.

The last permanent queer venue in Bromley was the Star and Garter, which stopped being a dedicated space over 10 years ago. On that basis DJ Kaspa (who is a lesbian), Nicola (who is straight), and Steve (who is bi and Nicola’s partner), decided to take matters into their own hands and launch their own club night.

Nicola said: “Steve and I have been together nearly ten years, and he’s always been open about his sexuality. I will never forget the first time we went to an LGBTQ+ party together. Everyone

assumed that he was gay and that I was either a lesbian or his straight friend. People couldn’t believe that a straight woman was in a relationship with an openly bisexual man. “Being straight but an ally to the community, I was surprised that our relationship still seemed so unusual to other LGBTQ+ people but knew I couldn’t be the only straight person in a relationship with someone who’s bisexual.”

That sense of bi erasure will be familiar to a lot of BCN readers!

The bi scene has long been underserved in club nights – even post COVID where so many bars and nightclubs have closed with different socialising habits. In the past London has had the Fence Sitter’s Ball and Greedy, the latter having started out as an event in Bristol. Here’s to Ambi swimming against the tide…

Ambi is from 10pm to 4am on Friday May 2nd and first Friday of the month thereafter, at 29A Widmore Rd, Bromley London BR1 1RW. Tickets are £10 in advance and available here.

