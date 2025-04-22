WorldPride Lite?

International LGBT+ festival WorldPride is set for Washington DC this summer.

The organisers won their bid to host the event in 2022, when America was a very different place.

At that time international travellers coming to the US faced basic security checks about their ability to finance their visits and any terrorist involvement, but America was broadly a free country.

Today things look different.

Rainbow flags and messages of support from government agencies and embassies have been stripped.

Recognition of key parts of American history like the Stonewall riot or the battle over slavery can no longer be recognised in museums.

Tourists with slight errors in their paperwork may be detained for weeks regardless of their case.

People with non-binary “x” passports have had them confiscated at the border as documents in contravention of state ideology.

In a nation once proud of its ‘melting pot’ tradition, full US citizens are being arrested by citizens seeking cash rewards for capturing illegal immigrants, merely on the basis of skin colour or suspected race.

For the present, same-sex marriages are still formally recognised but legal moves to end that are in flow across the country. We’re not convinced that will still be the case in four years’ time.

With businesses being financially targeted by the state if they show support for LGBT people, staff or customers, Prides across the US are facing financial difficulties. WorldPride is also facing logistical challenges as at least one of its venues is now formally headed by the President and therefore cancelling LGBT and LGBT-friendly events.

We hate to say it of an international LGBT event, but this might be one for all but the most legally and financially secure local US citizens to sit out.