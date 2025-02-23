US Survey: Are Democrats less closeted than Republicans?

Each year Gallup publishes findings on how many people in the USA are bi, gay, queer, or straight, and cis or trans.

This year’s figures are for 2024 and coming after a Presidential election that saw the country again divide almost 50:50 in its party support, and with LGBT rights at the heart of much campaigning, the political figures are curious.

“Whether due to political sorting or something else, Democrats (14%) and independents (11%) are far more likely than Republicans (3%) to identify as LGBTQ+” they find. This opens a question of whether LGBT+ people are now almost exclusively voting for what in American terms is the left and centre, or are Republicans simply more in denial to themselves or others.

They also note that on ideological ideas the difference is even more stark: “stronger differences are seen by ideology, with 21% of liberals, compared with 8% of moderates and 3% of conservatives, saying they are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.”

Based on a survey of some 14,000 people, the total share of the US population Gallup reckons to identify as LGBT is now 9.3% – up from 7.6% in 2023, or just 3.5% in 2012.

It varies significantly by age bracket: of “Gen Z” born 1997-2006, it’s 23.1% – nearly one person in four. For the “Silent Generation” born pre 1945, only 1.8% identify as LGBT. These figures reflect the huge cultural changes in that time, with criminalisation and isolation making people so much less able to explore and recognise who they are to themselves or others.