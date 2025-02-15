Remembering the last man hanged for bisexuality

The last bi man to be executed for bisexuality may be the subject of a memorial – if the local councillor for the area has his way.

James Pratt and John Smith were found guilty of sodomy and executed in November 1835 – almost 190 years ago. The landlord of the house where they had met to have sex told the court he had looked through a keyhole and seen them performing carnal acts. Doubt has been cast on that evidence in modern times given how little could be seen through such a narrow line of sight and the flexibility required for the antics the landlord claimed to have seen.

Modern labels are hard to apply but while there are contradictory reports as to whether Smith was single or married, Pratt at least was married with children. As such we can at least consider him to be behaviourally bisexual, while it is a matter of more conjecture with Smith.

William Bonill, whose room they were using for their rendezvous was deemed by the court to be an accessory to the crime and was transported to Australia, where he died five years later.

Pratt and Smith were found guilty at trial on 21 September 1835. They were visited in prison by Charles Dickens on November 5th, and executed by hanging three weeks later on November 27 at the front of Newgate Prison, in the centre of London. Of 19 people sentenced to death at the court that autumn they were the only two not to have their sentences commuted.

The class nature of the conviction was noted by the magistrate who committed them to trial, who wrote about how there was “no injury done to any individual”. He added that it was the only crime carrying the death penalty that could be committed entirely in private and without prosecution – and so carried no penalty for those able to afford private place in which to do it: “It is […] the only capital crime that is committed by rich men but owing to the circumstances I have mentioned they are never convicted.”

Local councillor Victor Chamberlain is pressing for a memorial to them on Blackfriars Road in what is now the London borough of Southwark. The prison itself was demolished in 1905. “Southwark is a proud home of a vibrant and growing LGBTQ+ community, and it’s important that our borough’s heritage is recognised and commemorated. A Rainbow Plaque for James and John is how we can pay tribute to them, and celebrate how much progress we have made – but also remind ourselves that progress is only achieved by a constant fight for rights and justice,” he says. A plaque is largely a matter of local fundraising.