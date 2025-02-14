Roses are Red, Bonobos are Bi…

This Valentine’s Day we are celebrating World Bonobo Day – it’s also marked each February 14th, and the bonobo is surely the world’s most famously bisexual animal.

There are fewer than 20,000 bonobos left in the world – and they are only found in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where ongoing deforestation poses a continuing threat to even the dwindling number remaining.

Their habitat is also a prime area for palm oil production, adding to the threat posed.

And yet they remain relaxed and conflict-free, hugging (including special grown-up hugs) it out rather than fighting.

Here’s to them and all those trying to make sure they can be their awesome bisexual selves for many years to come. Find out more on the AWF website or on Bonobo.org.