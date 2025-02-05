Bear Hunts Bis

New ‘reality’ TV show Celebrity Bear Hunt sees survivalist expert Bear Grylls hunting down a host of celebs.

Bisexual former Spice Girl Mel B and pansexual model Lottie Moss are among the contestants where British celebrities are dropped into the Central American jungle. Though hopefully not having to eat random borderline-foodstuffs as they evade a cast of crocodiles, snakes, spiders, scorpions and monkeys.

Contestants will face a series of challenges, with those deemed to have failed or lost then taking on Bear for an hour in a more intense hunting zone with limited exits – they can make it out by getting to the escape points without Bear finding them, or if they find somewhere to hide to evade him for long enough.

Other players include Boris Becker, Steph McGovern and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

Someone will emerge as victor: will bisexual invisibility allow our dynamic duo to sneak past Bear unnoticed?