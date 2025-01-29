Bisexuality up again in ONS figures

The Office for National Statistics has released its latest Annual Population Survey data on sexual orientation – and again, more people feel able to identify as bisexual than before.

The Annual Population Survey collects information on self-reported sexual identity from the household population aged 16 years and over in the UK. This excludes a few areas like student halls of residence, whose tenants are deemed to be part of their parental households.

987,000 and rising

They reckon about 987,000 people identified as bi across the UK in 2023, up from half a million before the pandemic.

Lesbian and gay identity is also on the rise – though not growing as fast. Compared to five years ago, the number of bisexual people has almost ‘caught up’ – rising from 0.9% to 1.8%, doubling in that time. Gay and lesbian identity has risen by half, from 1.4% to 2.0%.

Last year’s equivalent statistic set was 1.8% for lesbian and gay, and 1.5% for bisexual.

There is a gender skew in identity though.

Gender Differences

2.8% of men identify as gay, but only 1.5% as bi. But 1.2% of women identify as lesbian, and 2.2% as bi.

As with other such findings, when broken down by age group younger people are more likely to identify as bi, gay or lesbian, and older people less likely.

Among under-35s bisexuals outnumber lesbians and gay men. In the 16-24 age group some 7.5% are bi and 3.0% homosexual; in the 25 to 34 group it’s closer with 2.9% gay and 3.4% bi.

For over 35’s the situation is sharply reversed.

Not The Marrying Kind

They find that bi people are less likely to be married than either gay or straight people. This does reflect that age skew noted above, as the ONS report reflects:

“People who identified as bisexual were most likely to have never married or formed a civil partnership (84.7%, or 837,000). This figure partly reflects their younger age profile, but is higher than other groups even after accounting for age. More than half (52.0%) of all those who identified as bisexual in 2023 were aged 16 to 24 years.”

Not surprisingly to anyone who has thought about the bi “dating pool”, they also find that “Opposite-sex marriage was more common among people who identified as bisexual (10.5%, or 104,000) than same-sex marriage (1.1%, or 11,000) or civil partnership (0.2%, or 2,000).”

Quirks of ONS Data

ONS figures tend to show more queer men than queer women, while most other research shows the reverse. This is likely a quirk of the ONS methodology. Their statistics only separate people out by binary gender, so there is no information here on how genderqueer or nonbinary people label their orientation.

The ONS tends not to compare year to year due to the “noise” in the data from one year to the next: for example for lesbian and gay identities in the last three years the numbers were 1.9%, 1.8% and 2.0%. That’s more likely to be statistical error than a dip in the actual number of lesbians and gay men.