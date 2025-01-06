Bi Wins at the Globes

This year’s Golden Globe awards saw great bi content in the running. Who won at the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television yesterday? And who caught the judging panel’s eye to make a shortlist?

The winner of Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television (a catchy name) was Baby Reindeer. Lead Richard Gadd was shortlisted for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

The female lead of that show, Jessica Gunning won the globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television, a category where Hannah Einbinder‘s role in Hacks saw her also shortlisted.

Wicked won the prize for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement – beating off other bi interest titles like Deadpool & Wolverine and Gladiator II. With its bi energy and a bi lead Wicked was also shortlisted for Best Motion Picture.

Hacks took the gong for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Only Murders In The Building was also shortlisted.

Two Only Murders In The Building stars made the shortlist for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy – Steve Martin and Martin Short. Their co-star Selena Gomez was shortlisted in the equivalent category for women. None of them won.

Bi tennis story Challengers took the prize for Best Original Score – Motion Picture. It was also shortlisted for Best Motion Picture but didn’t take the prize, nor the one for Best Original Song – Motion Picture.

Challengers also came up short in Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy where Zendaya was nominated, as was bi actor Cynthia Erivo for her role in Wicked.

Bi legend Angelina Jolie was shortlisted for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture for her part in Maria.

Denzel Washington played a bi character in Gladiator II, but came up short in the category Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture.