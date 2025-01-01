Eastenders’ Mixed Marriage

Eastenders has kicked the year off with wedding bells as Eve marries Suki.

It’s the first wedding between two women on the show, which has run since 1985. This is the seventh time it’s marked new year with a wedding since then, and they pack a whole lot of action into 28 minutes.

Spoilers ahead!

Reported as the soap’s “first lesbian wedding” it’s a mixed-orientation affair; Suki (Balvinder Sopal) is bi while Eve (Heather Peace) is a lesbian.

“Nothing is going to ruin today” is the kind of opening line that guarantees problems in a soap; doubly so when it’s Eastenders, never the cheeriest tale of London folk. Even the joy of a wedding has to have a big fly in the ointment.

The wedding happens nonetheless – but Suki’s controlling ex Nish tries to kill the newlyweds and himself at the reception, before falling to his own death after his plan is foiled.

Maybe he’ll buck Eastenders tradition and stay dead?