New Cruel Intentions

Cece Carroway (Sara Silva), Caroline Merteuil (Sarah Catherine Hook), Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess)

The TV series adaptation of Cruel Intentions comes to Amazon’s Prime Video streaming network next week – and at BiMediaWatch we can’t wait to see it.

In this new adaptation, Cruel Intentions follows the elite students of Manchester College, a Washington, D.C.-adjacent university, where reputation means everything, fraternities and sororities are the gold standard, and two ruthless step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont, will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy.

After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Greek Life system, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation – even if that means seducing Annie Grover, the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. “Hearts will be broken, loyalties will be tested, and secrets will be revealed in this modern-day royal court that is Manchester College” promises the film blurb.

The 1999 film starred Sarah Michelle Gellar (of Buffy the Vampire Slayer) alongside Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair and titillated queer audiences with Gellar’s smooch with innocent teen Cecile, played by Selma Blair. Surely there will be more than that for us in a remake, a quarter of a century of progress in on-screen representation later?