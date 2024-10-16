Government to target mpox in Africa

The UK government has announced measures to tackle the outbreak of mpox in central Africa. That includes up to £9m in support and the deployment of UK-based experts to provide technical expertise in the region.

The package, using the existing Official Development Assistance budget, will bolster the national response to mpox in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the epicentre of the outbreak, and across the wider affected region. This includes additional funds to strengthen the UK’s existing partnership with UNICEF in DRC, and work in Uganda and other affected countries.

The aim is to strengthen surveillance systems, reinforce health services and work with communities to raise awareness of risks and personal protective measures, in line with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organisations Continental Preparedness and Response Plan.

The Minister for Development, Anneliese Dodds said:

Across the DRC, dedicated healthcare workers and communities are doing all they can to prevent the spread of mpox. But the reality is they cannot do it alone. The UK is working in partnership with others to bolster the national and wider regional response. This vital support will help stem the spread of this deadly disease, protecting communities in DRC, the wider Africa region, and at home in the UK.

While mpox is not currently widely circulating in the UK the way it did two years ago, there have been more than 30,000 suspected cases of mpox in Africa since the beginning of 2024, resulting in more than 800 deaths. Preventative measures there will reduce the chance of it flaring up in the UK again.