It’s Bi Week 2024

It’s bi season again – variously, September 23 is claimed as Bi Visibility Day or International Celebrate Bisexuality Day, the 16th to 22nd as Bi Week, and the whole of September as Bi Month.

As media coverage and social media discussion of bisexuality peaks, watch out for events around the UK and the world on the Bi Visibility Day website.

It’s 25 years ago that Bi Visibility Day was first marked. In 1999 it started with celebrations in South Africa, the USA, and the UK; after a slow start it has spread to more than 30 countries.

In slightly brain-twisty maths, that makes it the 26th Bi Visibility Day.

Check the listings and add what’s on in your area here.