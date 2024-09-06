Belgium Talks Bi for Visibility Day

The 8th annual “B Curious” Belgian bisexuality conference will come to Oostende later this month.

It’ll be on September 21, to celebrate Bi Visibility Day, putting bi+ identity and people in the spotlight. It will be run at OPEK in Leuven

The working group Bi+ of Cavaria is organising together with other groups Ertweenin (Hasselt), Casa Rosa and Rainbow House aan Zee.

The organisers say, “Get ready for a day completely dedicated to sexual fluidity, being bi+ and queerness. We’ve got a whole bunch of fun, informative and creative workshops and activities ready for you. Bring out your groovie side during our 80’s aerobics. Are you new? Then the Newbi workshop might be something for you. Follow a bystander training or learn all about the intersection of being bi+ and non-binarity!”

Find out more here.