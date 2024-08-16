More Murders in the Building?

There will be a fourth season of Only Murders In The Building this autumn.

The Disney+/Hulu show returns to Disney+ on August 27th. Here’s the season 4 trailer:

Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one as they investigate the mysterious death of a neighbour in their New York City apartment building. That was season one; now our trio are running a podcast about the killings.

In season four of “Only Murders in the Building”, our amateur podcasting trio wrestles with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether she or Charles was the intended victim, their investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As Charles, Oliver & Mabel race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.