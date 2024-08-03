A BiCon for Christmas?

Long-running bisexual conference/convention BiCon will happen this year – though the details are not quite all there yet.

It has for a long time been a summer event with onsite accommodation, and those two parts of the plan will vary this time.

In a series of tweets the BiCon twitter announced:

“The first in the series of events we now call BiCon was held at the start of December 1984, so 2024 sees its fortieth anniversary. With no Pride event happening in London in 1998, this makes BiCon the UK’s longest continuously running annual LGBTQ+ event!

“Although there is no-one running a residential BiCon this year, there was no way that we were going to let that record go. So we are looking to have a BiCon in London, close to the anniversary of the first one.

“It will be held over a weekend. It will be non-residential and, if you don’t live in London, you will have to sort out accommodation yourself. While that will make the event different to recent ones, it makes the event possible.

“The first six BiCons were all non-residential, as were BiCons 8 and 9. Before this year, the most recent non-residential one was BiCon 12 which was held in 1994, so it will be thirty years since the last one.. another significant anniversary! Don’t miss it.”

In a niche footnote about maths, they added:

“(If you’re are wondering how BiCon 12 could happen ten years after the first one, there were two in 1985, the only time that has happened.)”

Information will appear at website 2024.bicon.org.uk