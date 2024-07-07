LGBT groups lobby Starmer

An open letter to the new Prime Minister, representing over 100 LGBT organisations across the UK, calls for a better relationship between government and the LGBT communities and groups representing them.

Signatories include groups like BiPhoria, the UK’s longest-running bi organisation, local Prides, radio stations, and not surprisingly especially groups focused on supporting LGBT migrants and on supporting transgender people.

It reads:

Dear Prime Minister

On behalf of organisations across the LGBT+ Voluntary and Community Sector, we would like to offer you a warm welcome into your new role as Prime Minister. At a time of national renewal, particularly when parts of our communities have been under attack for some time, we are keen to re-establish productive and collaborative relationships to ensure equality and safety across our LGBT+ communities, across the UK.

LGBT+ Consortium is the umbrella body for LGBT+ Voluntary and Community Organisations in the UK, with over 600 members, and we have been partnering with organisations across the sector to collaborate, cooperate and bring a diverse and intersectional range of LGBT+ organisations together in a consistent way.

Organisations across the LGBT+ sector are ready to engage with our new Government, and we look forward to meeting with you and your teams across Government Departments to discuss where policy impacts on LGBT+ people and communities.

We are ready to offer insight, data, evidence, and the realities of lived experience around the priorities for our communities. This is a time to reframe how our communities are talked about, and how we are worked with, particularly after years of misinformation and division. We want to work together with an inclusive approach, ensuring every LGBT+ person can feel safe, is treated equitably and can fully participate in helping society thrive.

There are a range of policy areas, including health, justice, migration, safety, education, global leadership and civil society where we believe Central Government can contribute positively to LGBT+ policy.

Within these areas of focus, organisations across LGBT+ Civil Society have cost-effective solutions ready to implement. We believe relatively small investment could be disproportionately impactful, positively contributing to outcomes-focussed and compassionate solutions to the inequalities and threats our diverse communities face.

We would welcome the opportunity to bring together the thought-leaders and those directly affected by policy decisions across these areas of focus and look forward to broad engagement with you and your team in the coming months and years.