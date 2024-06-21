Namibia’s gentle step forward

The ban on sex between men in Namibia has been repealed – but it may not all be good news.

The High Court in the country has found that the criminalisation of sex between men is not compatable with the country’s constitution – after some 34 years. Namibia gained independence from South Africa in 1990, and carried over homophobic laws from the colonial era.

The regional director of Amnesty International Khanyo Farise welcomed the news, saying “The Namibia High Court decision to overturn these laws and decriminalize consensual same-sex sexual conduct is a victory for love, for equality and for human rights.”

She added, “This ruling is a step toward ending discrimination in equal access to health care and other social services and ensuring that all people in Namibia can choose their partners without fear of reprisals and live their lives in dignity.”

However she warned of potential backlash: “Nevertheless, violence and discriminatory legislation followed a court ruling last year concerning the rights of LGBTI persons in Namibia. Amnesty International also documented alarming rhetoric in recent weeks threatening the rights of LGBTI persons. The authorities must ensure the safety of LGBTI persons in Namibia and hold accountable anyone who violates their rights.”

Faith group leaders have already been inciting hate and push-back on LGBT rights in the country. In the past two years they have pressed legislation through the Namibian parliament to define marriage as being between one woman and one man, and to stamp out discussion of any alternatives, in response to moves to recognise same-sex weddings conducted overseas.