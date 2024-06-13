The Boys are back (again)

Tomer Capone (Frenchie)

Season 4 of The Boys has just landed on Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service.

The show projects the ideas of classic superhero shows onto the grim realities of corporate America – with all the incitement of hatred and social division we see today. With super skills on top.

The official blurb declares, “The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under Homelander’s muscly thumb as he consolidates his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son, and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they must find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.”

The stakes are never lower than ever in a show like this, of course.

Nonetheless with Frenchie (pictured) getting into a relationship with a guy having previously been with Cherie and having a will-they-won’t-they with Kimoko, it looks like we’ve got another on-screen bi boy. Pass the popcorn…