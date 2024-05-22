It’s Here: General Election 2024

The Prime Minister has called a General Election for July 4th 2024.

Over the coming weeks we will report on the lgBt action during the election, but for the present it means the two Private Members’ Bills that were seeking to ban ‘conversion therapy’ are toast.

It’s back to square one for that – but on the other hand probably back to square one for the recently announced reforms to the school curriculum in England.

The brief frenzy of General Elections can set the tone for the parliament to come. In 1997 Labour fought shy of mentioning any commitments on LGBT issues and the following four years were widely seen as a wasted opportunity to move forward on equality issues like scrapping Section 28 or creating a system of partnership recognition for same-sex couples. In 2010, Liberal leader Nick Clegg advocated for same-sex marriage during the campaign, leading to legislation three years later. And in 2017 Theresa May’s inability to articulate anything led to the never-delivered promise to act on conversion therapy.

With over 100 MPs stepping down – mostly Conservative but also a large number of Labour and several SNP members – there may be some churn in bi representation in parliament.

Watch this space!