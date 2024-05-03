US: Nearly Halfway on Conversion

Pennsylvania has become the 23rd state of the USA to ban conversion therapy.

Troy Stevenson, Director of State Advocacy Campaigns at The Trevor Project commented: “Despite every major medical and mental health association in the country denouncing this practice, conversion therapy is, tragically, still very much an ongoing and pervasive practice that traumatizes young people all across the country.

He noted recent research showing “young people who reported undergoing conversion therapy were more than twice as likely to report having attempted suicide in the past year. Knowing that an estimated 44% of LGBTQ+ youth, including 54% of transgender and nonbinary youth, in Pennsylvania seriously considered suicide in the past year, these actions are especially critical for ensuring the health and safety of young people across the state.”

With 50 states in the country, this marks nearly the half-way mark in getting every member state of the union on board.