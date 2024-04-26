Nursing Stats: Bi Die Younger

New research from the USA suggests bi women die younger than lesbians, and lesbians die younger than heterosexual women.

It’s released by the JAMA research journal, in a paper entitled Disparities in Mortality by Sexual Orientation in a Large, Prospective Cohort of Female Nurses, authored by McKetta, Hoatson, Hughes et al.

The paper looks at women working in nursing – but it would seem likely the outcomes are similar for women across the wider population. The researchers found that bisexual and lesbian participants in the Nurses’ Health Study II died an estimated 37% and 20% sooner, respectively, than heterosexual participants.

Following some 90,833 women working in nursing in the USA, they find that there is an appreciable difference in the proportion of straight, bi and lesbian women who died in the monitoring period, and it is to some degree statistically significant.

Participants were female nurses born between 1945 and 1964, initially recruited in the US in 1989 for the Nurses’ Health Study II, and followed up from 1995 to 2022.

They find that “Of the 4227 deaths reported, the majority were among heterosexual participants (n = 4146; cumulative mortality of 4.6%), followed by lesbian participants (n = 49; cumulative mortality of 7.0%) and bisexual participants (n = 32; cumulative mortality of 10.1%).”

Reflecting the generation from which the sample is taken, 89 821 (98.9%) identified as heterosexual, 694 (0.8%) identified as lesbian, and 318 (0.4%) identified as bisexual. An equivalent sample of nurses recruited today would likely have a far larger proportion identifying as bi.

This reflects other existing research from the US and elsewhere showing that bi and lesbian women are both more likely to do things like drinking and smoking more than their straight peers.

Where those findings sugggest bi women are doing things that are likely to lead to shorter lives, this new report shows the same problem from the other perspective – that the outcome you would expect from those things has been happening and bi women are indeed dying younger.

Depressing, but seemingly consistent.