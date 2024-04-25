Scotland: Whatever Next?

The Scottish coalition government has come to an abrupt end.

The Nationalist-Green arrangement at Holyrood had been signed in August 2021 as a five-year plan but has fallen apart at half time. It was a deal struck due to a hung parliament: at the time the SNP had 64 MSPs, one short of a majority. That tally has fallen by one in the interim.

In part the split is about policy: SNP ministers had renounced the coalition’s environmental targets, and were seen to be retreating on measures like gender recognition reform and outlawing so-called conversion therapy. Both parties are split on the latter issues, but it will suit the leaderships of each to be able to blame the other for lack of progress, while not having to take the flack from conservative voters and media that delivering on them might have meant.

In part it’s also about the internal pressures in each party. The Scottish Green Party has no MPs and is very unlikely to win any Westminster seats at the 2024 General Election. The SNP however is defending one of its highest ever MP seat tallies – with 43 of Scotland’s 59 seats even after a couple of defections to hard-right splinter party Alba. The SNP’s leadership want to focus on trying to hold on to as many MPs as possible, while being repeatedly hit by news stories linked to former leader Nicola Sturgeon. Ending the coalition and becoming a minority government gives them more room to blame the other parties for things they fail to deliver.

A new coalition seems unlikely: forming a government without the SNP would be hard, yet only the Greens share their independence goal, and the Nationalists have not courted friendly relations with the other groups at Holyrood. The gap between pro-unionist and pro-independence parties is more stark than ever, with elections at every level seeing tactical voting by supporters on either side of the independence question. As the seats grid below reflects, assembling 65 seats would take some unlikely party combinations. So the SNP seem set for two years of minority rule.

Party Lib Dem Green Labour SNP Con Speaker Alba Seats 4 7 22 63 31 1 1

What will be the impact on bi and wider LGBT rights?

There is still a cross-party majority at Holyrood for equality measures. To take a recent example, the bill to reform the Gender Recognition law so that it more closely resembles the original intent than its implementation was won with most MSPs from the Green, Labour, Liberal Democrat and SNP groups supporting the measure, and opposition from Conservative and Alba MSPs and some Labour members.

On a ‘free vote’ without the interference of party whips, that kind of cross-party agreement could easily be found again. But such things may become more enmeshed in the horse-trading that gets other bills through Holyrood. You back my bill, I’ll back yours.

First the minority government has to get through a confidence vote next week. After that? The chances are we will still see progress, but a little more slowly.