Greek Parliament backs same-sex marriage overwhelmingly

Greece has legalised same-sex marriage in a landslide vote with 176 MPs supporting the measure and 76 opposing it.

There were 2 formal abstentions and 46 others who did not turn up to vote, but in the 300 member chamber 176 would have been a winning total whoever else had shown their face.

They also voted to allow same-sex couples to adopt.

The move was announced a month ago and the PM observed that, “(this) reform makes the lives of several of our fellow citizens better, without taking away anything from the lives of the many.”