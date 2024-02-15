Bi Community News

Britain's Bi+ Magazine since 1995

newsfeed

Greek Parliament backs same-sex marriage overwhelmingly

Feb 15, 2024 #Greece

Greece has legalised same-sex marriage in a landslide vote with 176 MPs supporting the measure and 76 opposing it.

There were 2 formal abstentions and 46 others who did not turn up to vote, but in the 300 member chamber 176 would have been a winning total whoever else had shown their face.

They also voted to allow same-sex couples to adopt.

The move was announced a month ago and the PM observed that, “(this) reform makes the lives of several of our fellow citizens better, without taking away anything from the lives of the many.”

