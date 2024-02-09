The House of Lords gave its second reading to Lib Dem Baroness Burt’s bill on Conversion Therapy this morning. As so often in such debates what was presented was a mixture of wisdom, compassion, delusion and malicious intent. And once in a while, an obvious lie that parliamentary protocol means no-one in the chamber can state to be such.

Crossbencher (kind of an Independent, a peer not formally aligned to any party) Lord Curry of Kirkharle for example opined that conversion is just fine because it’s what Christians seek to do to others. Saul’s experience on the road to Damascus is a wonderful conversion, so others should welcome having these things pressed upon them too.

For Labour, Lord Collins of Highbury asked the government minister “why no draft bill has been introduced” in the space of some six years since one was announced. “I share many of the concerns expressed about this specific bill,” he added and noted that a similar bill in the Commons is backed by many Conservative MPs but complaints that the bill had not been well enough drafted only highlighted the government’s failure to find its own form of words.

Tory Peer Baroness Barran, who struggles to enunciate the word bisexual, claimed implausibly that “it still remains the government’s intention” to bring forward such a bill of its own. She didn’t mention that when they announced that intention, Theresa May was still Prime Minister. It didn’t appear it under her, under Boris Johnson, under Liz Truss nor yet under Rishi Sunak.

This is perhaps why the Second Reading of Baroness Burt’s bill had to wait until after Christmas: in December, there was too much risk of the chamber chorusing “oh no you won’t” to the claim that the government would bring legislation forward.

She went on to claim that the bill was inappropriate as it covered Scotland and Northern Ireland and there is devolution in those places, despite her own government having recently overruled Scotland’s attempt to improve its own LGBT equalities laws. Bisexuals are supposed to “want to have it both ways”; the Baroness doesn’t want anyone having it either way.

The Lords still gives reserved space to a narrow selection of religious groups and so from those benches, Bishop Rt Rev Andrew Watson talked about the abuse that has started to be recognised as endemic in his and other churches. He paused to explain that just because it was bad, was no reason for a new law that would mean it were prevented in families, Churches and Mosques.

He name-checked the “often complex world of bisexuality” as something that is also a terrible problem. “A man who was married, bisexual, came to me to ask for a prayer that he might resist the temptation to cheat on his wife,” he explained. There is no loophole in the bill giving bisexuals the freedom to consequence-free infidelity, but the Bish wanted us to think so, as he imagined offering the prayer was an attempt to suppress the expression of a person’s sexual orientation. As so often, the fiction that bisexuals are inherently less faithful presented as fact.

He needs to be taken to one side and patiently have explained that cheating and bisexuality are as strongly connected as being six foot tall and being left-handed.

Despite that and a lot of other nonsense being spoken, the bill was approved to move forward to committee stage without opposition.