Alexander Again

Netflix is bringing us another telling of the story of Alexander the Great.

As ever, it is getting the ahistoric in a froth about the existence of bisexuality before 1970.

Alexander: The Making Of A God is a six-part docu-drama tracing the story of the king of Macedonia who lay waste to the once-mighty Persian empire. It dropped onto the streaming network yesterday.

Oliver Stone’s 2004 film Alexander sought to do the same thing – and faced a critical panning for taking three hours to do it. It also faced legal threats for daring to show Alexander as other than heterosexual, and biphobia / homophobia underpinned the poor US reviews of the film.

At BiMediaWatch we’re reckoning the episodic format will work better than a Lord Of The Rings length film telling, though with binge streaming TV how much difference between the two is there?