The bisexual flag was unveiled 25 years ago today.

The pink purple and blue emblem was launched by designer Michael Page.

It first appeared at an in-person meeting of the now-defunct BiCafe website, held in the US.

BiCafe was a 1990s online social forum for bi people.

That meeting was on 5th December, 1998. Twentyfive years ago today.

Find out more in our special feature here.