Bi Community News

An online Bi Pride event in the USA is set for this Saturday.

A cacophony of bi talent will be performing through the course of the day (USA time so late on and into the night here) to help raise spirits and strengthen a sense of community during the COVID-19 crisis.

Through the course of the day the specially created website virtualbipride.com will be updated with the links to performances as they go live.

From the comfort of your own home this will be more of a pick-n-mix than the usual Pride experience – and if you join in the virtual parade, where people are being encouraged to get dressed up in their finest bi+ gear and video-stream marching in their own homes, you’re guaranteed to be at the front of the parade for once rather than stuck at the back on account of not being an exciting or corporate enough Pride entrant.