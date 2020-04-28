Bi Community News

Coronavirus lockdown has brought a sharp rise in calls to LGBT helplines – a vital part of LGBT+ culture in the 1980s and 1990s that had been fading away in the age of Grindr and Google.

London LGBT Switchboard report, “Contacts to Switchboard are up by nearly 20%, with our highest volume days at almost 50% higher than last year’s.

“(Instant messaging) and emails have seen a large increase over the last two months, with a big rise in people under 24 contacting Switchboard. Many people may also feel more comfortable reaching out to us this way as they don’t need to worry about being overheard.

“We’ve seen an increase in bisexual and questioning callers, as well as a 42% increase in callers whose gender identity is different than assigned at birth.”

They reckon that if the increased contact rate continues it would add up to some 20,000 extra calls for help across the year.

In Manchester the LGBT Foundation helpline similarly reports a surge in calls following lockdown.

You can call London’s helpline on 0330 330 0630 or Manchester’s on 0345 3 30 30 30.

Lothian LGBT Helpline in Edinburgh is on 0131 556 4049.