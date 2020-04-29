Bi Community News

The April 2020 edition of BCN is out now – the latest issue of Britain’s bimonthly bi+ magazine!

This one has alas been delayed a little by covid-19’s impact on normal life but should be landing on doormats this week. We considered closing down for the duration but on balance the magazine is one of the few bits of bi life that can carry on as normal under lockdown.

Get your subscription here.

BCN appears online a little while after it appears in print, so that subscribers get everything first but the archives online cover what has been in the magazine for many years. Subscribe to read all the latest content now!