Bi Community News

We’ve already seen Birmingham BiFest, BiFest Cymru and BiCon cancel.

The next bi event to be pulled due to the impact of COVID-19 is London’s BiPride.

Slated for the first weekend in September this has been cancelled with a strong hint that next years will fall on the weekend of June 20th.

They tweeted that, “Bi Pride UK have taken the difficult decision to cancel the September Bi Pride event in London. Due to Covid-19 we have had to completely re-think what we are able to do as a charity this year. To keep the public and our volunteers safe we are following advice to stay home.”

While it’s not a great surprise, it does leave this year’s calendar fairly bare. Here’s hoping some – perhaps smaller – events can still take place for Bi Visibility Day, which need less advanced planning than an event on the scale of BiPride.