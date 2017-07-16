Your Bi Week 17-23 July 2017

It’s a new bisexual week in our calendar of bi events – and there’s lots on around the country.

Things get started on Tuesday when from 7.45pm it’s Swansea Bi Group at Mozarts, Walter Road. Which is in Swansea, obviously.

Also that night it’s the monthly bi pub meet for Manchester BiPhoria. 8pm at the Waterhouse on Princess Street; they normally meet in one of the rooms toward the back of the pub but look for a table with a cuddly lion or unicorn.

Wednesday evening it’s the Edinburgh Bi Group’s monthly talky space. They hold this at the LGBT Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 9 Howe Street, Edinburgh. Starts 7pm, finishes some time around 9.

Friday evening sees Birmingham’s bi yoga group night at 530pm at the LGBT Centre, Holloway Circus. Note there’s no bi boardgaming this week.

Saturday it’s UK Pride in Hull and Trans Pride in Brighton.

Finally Sunday it’s bi coffee meetup in Birmingham from 1.30pm at Yorks Bakery Cafe, 29 Stephenson Street. Or pop to Chesterfield for their Pride event.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!