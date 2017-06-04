This Summer’s BiCon

BiCon will return to Leeds this August.

The long-running annual bi conference / convention will run from August 10th to 13th at the Headingley campus of Leeds Beckett University. The long weekend normaly has a programme of discussions, speakers and other daytime activities, with music and socialising through the evening.

BiCon is what you make it, with a daytime and evening programme created and delivered by the attendees.

Bookings opened in October 2016 – bookings with onsite accommodation included have now closed but day and weekend passes can still be bought either online or in person on the weekend itself.

