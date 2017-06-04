Orange Is Back In

Orange Is The New Black is back for another season – and it’s landing on Netflix on Friday just in time to take our minds off the election results, whatever they might be.

The comedic drama set in a women’s prison from creator and executive producer Jenji Kohan stars a diverse and award-winning ensemble of women including Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Kate Mulgrew, Laura Prepon, Laverne Cox, Dascha Polanco, Danielle Brooks, Selenis Leyva, Samira Wiley, Taryn Manning, Yael Stone, Jackie Cruz, Lea DeLaria, Adrienne C. Moore and Elizabeth Rodriguez, along with Michael Harney and Nick Sandow.

There’s a fair bit of behavioural bisexuality in the show, not least on the part of central character Piper, but so far we’ve only caught anyone actually using the “B” word once.

The series is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by Piper Kerman.