MEPs to join 17th Warsaw Pride

On Saturday June 3rd, the seventeenth Equality Parade will take place in Warsaw. Since the populist. nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party got in power in October 2015, progress on LGBTI issues has been halted and an anti-LGBTI agenda has become more prominent. Polish President Andrzej Duda vetoed a gender recognition bill back in October 2015 for example.

Pro-LGBT rights MEPs from across the European Parliament will be joining the march to show support for LGBT equality and people in Poland.

Sophie in’t Veld MEP, Vice President of the LGBTI Intergroup, commented: “On Saturday we support those who want to keep Poland a modern, open, inclusive society where all citizens are equal, where all can freely and safely be themselves. Despite the current backlash, Polish people have shown their resilience and I am sure that this Saturday, again, tens of thousands will come to defend their rights.”

In a statement Ulrike Lunacek MEP and Terry Reintke MEP, Co-President and Member of the LGBTI Intergroup, said: “It is the fundamental right of every citizen to freely assemble. The values of respect and diversity that will be celebrated this Saturday are at the heart of the EU and the recurring protests. Ensuring these rights is of crucial importance for the society as a whole as they foster democracy. We look forward to joining the march.”

Polish Member Róża von Thun MEP, added: “In these challenging times for Polish democracy, in which the government has eroded the independence of courts and other democratic institutions, this Equality Parade is more necessary than ever. Together we will march for and inclusive democracy in which all people, can live their lives free from fear. Equal treatment of persons must be secured irrespective of religion or belief, disability, age, sex or sexual orientation.”