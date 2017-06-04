The bi week ahead: 5-11 June 2017

Welcome to our weekly roundup of what’s on for bi people around the UK.

Monday from 5pm it’s BiVisible pub night at the Sandford Park pub on the High Street in Cheltenham.

On Tuesday there are two talky-space type meetings in community centres. It’s Manchester BiPhoria at the LGBT Foundation on Richmond Street at 7.30pm. Their web page tells you a bit about what to expect, here.

Alternatively that night in Glasgow it’s the local bi meet at the THT centre, 134 Douglas Street, from 7pm. Again, it’s a talky space meeting in a community centre.

Also that night in Leeds it’s the bi pub meet for Leeds bi group. They’re at Wharf Chambers from 730pm; just look for the purple unicorn (it’s not such a big bar that you’ll need to spend too long looking).

Wednesday sees Edinburgh Bi & Beyond meeting at the LGBT Centre for Health and Wellbeing, 9 Howe St from 7pm to 9pm.

Then on Thursday (and if you’re voting, remember to vote before 10pm!) it’s the Nottingham BiTopia meet at the Lord Roberts pub on Broad Street from 7.30pm; look for the table with their rubber duck mascot to find them if you’re new.

Manchester bis get together for their regular boardgaming meetup on Friday from 730pm at LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond St, M1 3HF.

Friday is the regular Bi Yoga at the Birmingham LGBT Centre from 530pm, and then the Birmingham Bi Boardgames from 630pm at the Cakes & Ladders cafe also at the LGBT Centre, 38-40 Holloway Circus, Birmingham B1 1EQ.

For those staying in that night, it’s also the day the new season of Orange Is The New Black hits Netflix.

Saturday it’s Brighton’s bi coffee meetup at Yellow Book, 3A York Place, Brighton from 3pm.

That day it’s also Blackpool Pride and York Pride. Leeds Bi Group will be out at the latter with a stall full of bi goodies.

This weekend is also the Queen’s birthday – past Honours Lists have included people like actor Alan Cumming OBE and bi activist Jen Yockney MBE. Will there be any bi honours this year?

Never been to a bi group before?

For the pub and coffee type meetups check out Hannah’s guide here. The conversation can be about being bi if you make it, though it’s often on other subjects.

Gaming meetups – currently a regular thing in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham – are good for casual gamers and making friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, which are held in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!