BiPride at Pride London

The bank holiday weekend saw concern at the lack of a Bi Section in this year’s London LGBT Pride. The reason why was very simple – no-one had booked a space.

It’s similar all across the country: bi sections on LGBT pride marches happen where bi groups or individuals organise bi sections on pride parades.

Likewise for other strands – indeed there tend not to be specific bookings for the bigger and more supported strands of LGBT simply because they are better represented across the events as a whole. If there’s no “gay men’s bloc” there will still be plenty of rainbows; over the past couple of decades though, no specific bi block tends to mean a lack of pink, purple and blue on the parade.

The London LGBT Pride organisers have reached an arrangement with the organisers of the prospective BiPride, and today commented:

“This year more than 300 different groups will be taking part in the Pride parade, with more than two-thirds of the applicants coming from charities, clubs and societies representing the whole of the LGBT+ community. “Throughout the Pride in London calendar we strive to ensure all events, performances and publicity campaigns are a true representation of the wonderful and diverse spectrum of all LGBT+ people, and parade entries are overseen by our independent Community Advisory Board. “We have worked with bi-activists to ensure the bisexual community has high profile representation on our live stages, and will be a vital part of our ‘Love Happens Here’ publicity campaign. “As a founder member of the UK Pride Organisers Network, Pride in London is proud to support the development of the Pride movement. Through this network we have met with and provided assistance to the committed volunteers who are setting up a dedicated BiPride for the UK. “Following recent concerns of bi representation we’re delighted to confirm that BiPride will lead the UK Prides section of our parade. Whilst space is limited, BiPride will invite other bi groups to join them to show their support for the development of BiPride and to increase bi visibility. “Groups wishing to join BiPride in the Parade should send an email to [email protected].”