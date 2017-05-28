The bi week ahead: into June

It’s the end of one month and the start of another in our bi calendar.

Tuesday is a bonus Bi Boardgames night at Manchester BiPhoria. It kicks off at 730pm at the LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond Street, M1 3HF. Bring something you’d like to play!

June begins on Thursday with Bi Cymru’s regular bi meet in Cardiff. Cardiff group’s meeting starts at 6.30pm – at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street. It’s a talky-space kind of a meeting rather than a pub chat.

Friday is the regular Bi Yoga at the Birmingham LGBT Centre from 530pm, and then the Birmingham Bi Boardgames from 630pm at the Cakes & Ladders cafe also at the LGBT Centre, 38-40 Holloway Circus, Birmingham B1 1EQ.

On Saturday it’s the regular London bi coffee meet from 3pm at Spitalfields Market. More details on their web page, here.

It’s also Oxford LGBT Pride that day. We don’t yet know of a bi contingent being organised but why not get along there in your best pink, purple and blue and try to find the other bis? It’s time Oxford had bi meets the way other cities do… Speaking of which if you are thinking of getting a bi meet going you might want to read our A-Z Guide.

And on Sunday it’s Sheffield‘s Bi Boardgames meet; from 12pm at Caffe Latte on London Road, Sheffield.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the pub and coffee type meetups – like in London – try Hannah’s guide here. The conversation can be about being bi if you make it, though it’s often on other subjects.

Gaming meetups – currently a regular thing in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham – are good for casual gamers and making friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!