The Best Bi Books of the Year

The shortlists for this year’s Bisexual Book Awards have been published. Here they are – the best of bi reading from 2016, broken down into ten categories plus best publishing house.

The winners are chosen by judges, and will be announced at the Bisexual Book Awards Ceremony on Saturday June 10th, 2017.

 

Non-Fiction

 

Memoir/Biography         

 

Fiction

 

Romance

 

Erotic Fiction

 

Speculative Fiction  [Sci-fi/Fantasy/Horror/Etc.]

 

Teen/Young Adult Fiction

 

Mystery

 

Poetry

  • The Body’s Alphabet by Ann Tweedy, Headmistress Press
  • Nec(Romantic) by Cathleen Chambless, The Gorilla Press

 

Graphic Novel/Memoir

  • ALPHABET: The LGBTQAIU Creators from Prism Comics edited by Jon Macy and Tara Madison Avery, Stacked Deck Press
  • Primahood: Magenta by Tyler Cohen, Stacked Deck Press / J.T. Avery Pacific

 

Anthology

  • ALPHABET: The LGBTQAIU Creators from Prism Comics edited by Jon Macy and Tara Madison Avery, Stacked Deck Press
  • Enchanted Soles edited by Sasha L. Miller, Less Than Three Press

 

Publisher of the Year

  • Dreamspinner Press
  • Less Than Three Press
  • Riptide Publishing

 

Bi Writer of the Year

