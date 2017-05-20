The Best Bi Books of the Year
The shortlists for this year’s Bisexual Book Awards have been published. Here they are – the best of bi reading from 2016, broken down into ten categories plus best publishing house.
The winners are chosen by judges, and will be announced at the Bisexual Book Awards Ceremony on Saturday June 10th, 2017.
Non-Fiction
- Advice from a Wild Deuce: The Best of Ask Tiggy by Tiggy Upland, Jennifer L. Bonardi
- The Changing Dynamics of Bisexual Men’s Lives: Social Research Perspectives by Eric Anderson and Mark McCormack, Springer
- Women in Relationships with Bisexual Men: Bi Men By Women by Maria Pallotta-Chiarolli, Lexington Books
Memoir/Biography
- A House Full of Daughters by Juliet Nicolson; Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan
- Virginia Woolf by Ira Nadel, London: Reaktion Books/ Chicago: Univ. of Chicago Press
Fiction
- Loving Eleanor by Susan Wittig Albert, Persevero Press
- The Regulars by Georgia Clark, Emily Bestler Books/Atria/Simon & Schuster
- Vow of Celibacy by Erin Judge, Rare Bird Books
Romance
- Change of Address by Jordan Brock, Riptide Publishing
- Lovers Leap by JL Merrow, Riptide Publishing
- Misinformation by Keelan Ellis, Dreamspinner Press
- Out on Good Behavior by Dahlia Adler, self-published
- Rock N Soul by Lauren Sattersby, Riptide Publishing
- Stuck Landing by Lauren Gallagher, Riptide Publishing
- What Remains by Garrett Leigh, Riptide Publishing
Erotic Fiction
- 24/7 by J A Rock, Riptide Publishing
- The Best Laid Plans by Lauren Gallagher, Samhain Publishing
- Club Trega by Nicole Wood, Riverdale Avenue Books
- The Man on Top of the World by Vanessa Clark, Bold Strokes Books
Speculative Fiction [Sci-fi/Fantasy/Horror/Etc.]
- An Accident of Stars by Foz Meadows, Angry Robot
- Enchanted Soles edited by Sasha L. Miller, Less Than Three Press
- For the Clan by Archer Kay Leah, Less Than Three Press
- Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Cordova, Sourcebooks Fire
- Necrotech by KC Alexander, Angry Robot
- The Painted Crown by Megan Derr, Less Than Three Press
Teen/Young Adult Fiction
- Caught Inside by Jamie Deacon, Beaten Track Publishing
- Look Both Ways by Alison Cherry, Delacorte Press / Random House Children’s Books
- Not Your Sidekick by C.B. Lee, Duet/Interlude Press
- Obscura Burning by Suzanne van Rooyen, Harmony Ink/Dreamspinner Press
- Order in the Court by Casey Lawrence, Harmony Ink Press/Dreamspinner Press
- Out on Good Behavior by Dahlia Adler, self-published
- The Sum of these Things by Emily O’Beirne, Ylva Publishing
Mystery
- Assassins: Discord by Erica Cameron, Triton Books/Riptide Publishing
- Order in the Court by Casey Lawrence, Harmony Ink Press/Dreamspinner Press
Poetry
- The Body’s Alphabet by Ann Tweedy, Headmistress Press
- Nec(Romantic) by Cathleen Chambless, The Gorilla Press
Graphic Novel/Memoir
- ALPHABET: The LGBTQAIU Creators from Prism Comics edited by Jon Macy and Tara Madison Avery, Stacked Deck Press
- Primahood: Magenta by Tyler Cohen, Stacked Deck Press / J.T. Avery Pacific
Anthology
- ALPHABET: The LGBTQAIU Creators from Prism Comics edited by Jon Macy and Tara Madison Avery, Stacked Deck Press
- Enchanted Soles edited by Sasha L. Miller, Less Than Three Press
Publisher of the Year
- Dreamspinner Press
- Less Than Three Press
- Riptide Publishing
Bi Writer of the Year
- Advice from a Wild Deuce: The Best of Ask Tiggy by Tiggy Upland, Jennifer L. Bonardi
- The Best Laid Plans by Lauren Gallagher, Samhain Publishing
- The Body’s Alphabet by Ann Tweedy, Headmistress Press
- Vow of Celibacy by Erin Judge, Rare Bird Books
- What Remains by Garrett Leigh, Riptide Publishing