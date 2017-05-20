The Best Bi Books of the Year

The shortlists for this year’s Bisexual Book Awards have been published. Here they are – the best of bi reading from 2016, broken down into ten categories plus best publishing house.

The winners are chosen by judges, and will be announced at the Bisexual Book Awards Ceremony on Saturday June 10th, 2017.

Non-Fiction

Memoir/Biography

A House Full of Daughters by Juliet Nicolson; Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan

Virginia Woolf by Ira Nadel, London: Reaktion Books/ Chicago: Univ. of Chicago Press

Fiction

Loving Eleanor by Susan Wittig Albert, Persevero Press

The Regulars by Georgia Clark, Emily Bestler Books/Atria/Simon & Schuster

Vow of Celibacy by Erin Judge, Rare Bird Books

Romance

Erotic Fiction

Speculative Fiction [Sci-fi/Fantasy/Horror/Etc.]

Teen/Young Adult Fiction

Mystery

Assassins: Discord by Erica Cameron, Triton Books/Riptide Publishing

Order in the Court by Casey Lawrence, Harmony Ink Press/Dreamspinner Press

Poetry

The Body’s Alphabet by Ann Tweedy, Headmistress Press

Nec(Romantic) by Cathleen Chambless, The Gorilla Press

Graphic Novel/Memoir

ALPHABET: The LGBTQAIU Creators from Prism Comics edited by Jon Macy and Tara Madison Avery, Stacked Deck Press

Primahood: Magenta by Tyler Cohen, Stacked Deck Press / J.T. Avery Pacific

Anthology

ALPHABET: The LGBTQAIU Creators from Prism Comics edited by Jon Macy and Tara Madison Avery, Stacked Deck Press

Enchanted Soles edited by Sasha L. Miller, Less Than Three Press

Publisher of the Year

Dreamspinner Press

Less Than Three Press

Riptide Publishing

Bi Writer of the Year