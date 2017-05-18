It’s Harrogate’s First Pride

Harrogate puts itself on the LGBT Prides map this weekend with a day-long festival on Saturday, and we’re delighted to report that nearby bi project Leeds Bi Group will be along for the day.

They’ll have a stall full of bi resources as well as purple sparkly unicorn mascot BiLee: if you’re going to be there, drop on by and say hello.

The Saturday event comes at the end of a week of fringe events around diversity within the LGBT umbrella, and starting from 10am there will be a formal opening followed by a parade through Harrogate, and then a party in the Valley Gardens.