It’s Birmingham Pride this weekend!

Hot on the heels of Lancaster, Bury and Harrogate, it’s Birmingham LGBT Pride this weekend.

Meet on Saturday at Victoria Square from 10.45am (look for the giant pink, purple and blue bi flag).

The timetable for the parade is:

10:45am gather in Victoria Square for the March parade (please do take part but don’t forget to fill in the paperwork on arrival)

11:30am paperwork and consent forms filled in and handed over.

12:00pm Parade starts from Victoria Square

2:00pm Parade ends (approx). Note all parade participants need to sign the partipation form.

As not everyone can afford to go to the ticketed festival, Brum Bi Group will be organising activities outside the gated area throughout the day, at Cakes and Ladders, Dragon Inn, Wellington Pub and Eden.

All these venues are about a 5 minute walk between each venue. These events will be free but you will need to buy your own drinks and food at the venues.