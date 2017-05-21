The bi week: 22-28 May 2017

It’s a new bisexual week in our calendar of bi events – and this week’s meetups for people under the big bisexual umbrella are in London and Birmingham.

London has the over 50s bi meetup on Monday. They note: “Opening Doors London Bi The Way Group (for over 50s) is held every fourth Monday of the month at Tavis House, Tavistock Square, London, WC1H 9NA. Time is from 6.00 – 8.00 pm, and there is potential for going out for food or a drink afterwards. We can get a cup of tea/coffee, bring snacks/food if we want to. No money required to attend at all! Unless you still have to pay for transport, that is. Over 60s of course, don’t.”

Then at 7.30pm on Thursday it’s the London Bi Meetup group at Village, 81 Wardour St, Soho, London W1D 6QD.

And on Sunday Brum Bi Group get together for a cuppa at Yorks Bakery Cafe, 29 Stephenson St, Birmingham B2 4BH. It kicks off at 1.30pm.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee type meetups – like in London – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like that in Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!