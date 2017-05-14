The bi week ahead: 15-21 May 2017

It’s a new bisexual week in our calendar of bi events – and there’s lots on for people under the big bisexual umbrella!

Things get started on Tuesday when from 7.45pm it’s Swansea Bi Group at Mozarts, Walter Road. Which is in Swansea, obviously.

Also that night it’s the monthly bi pub meet for Manchester BiPhoria. 8pm at the Waterhouse on Princess Street; they normally meet in one of the rooms toward the back of the pub but look for a table with a cuddly lion or unicorn.

Wednesday evening it’s the Edinburgh Bi Group’s monthly talky space. They hold this at the LGBT Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 9 Howe Street, Edinburgh. Starts 7pm, finishes some time around 9.

Friday evening sees Birmingham’s bi gaming night at 630pm at Cakes and Ladders, Holloway circus. Look for the purple unicorn.

Saturday from 3pm it’s the bi group in Reading at the Support-U centre, 15 Castle Street.

Finally, Sunday in Manchester it’s Bi Coffee at the Vienna Coffee House from 1pm. If you aren’t waylaid by noshing a host of easter eggs, look for the cuddly lion on the table. More about it here.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee type meetups – like in London – try Hannah’s guide here.

Gaming meetups like that in Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!