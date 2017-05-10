BiCon: 21 days to book

Bookings with accommodation for this summer’s BiCon close on the 31st of May.

This is to give the organisers enough time to arrange room share requests and allocations. Non-residential tickets are still available right up to, and indeed at, BiCon itself.

The largest bi event in the UK this year, BiCon goes to a different city each time and for 2017 returns to Leeds, and will run from 10 – 13 August. The annual event has run since 1984 making it one of the UK’s oldest LGBT festivals. You can find out more here.