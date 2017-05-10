Welsh Bis get Festive in Swansea

It’s BiFest in Swansea this Saturday!

The annual big bi day (and night) out is at the YMCA. The timetable and workshop details for BiFest Wales 2017 have now been confirmed ahead of the weekend and are as follows:

Time Workshop Room 1 Workshop Room 2 12:30 – 1:15pm All about bisexuality 1:15 – 2pm BREAK (refreshments and socialising in the Theatre) 2pm – 2:45 Bisexuality in Welsh History Speed friending 3pm – 3:45 Domestic abuse and bisexuality – Age restriction: 16+. Content warning – sexually explicit and emotionally intense Fitting and Misfitting in communities 4pm – 4:45 Getting involved Games 5pm – 5:45 Living as bi in a gay and straight world Make your own cat ears or floral headband 6 -7:30pm BREAK for sound check – Only organisers and performers stay. 7:30pm – 11:30pm Live music event and DJs in the Theatre (main BiFest room) – Alternative gig with Catherine Elms (dark cabaret singer-songwriter-pianist); Captain Meatshield (YouTube gamer and musician metal covers of game themes); and DrakenWerks (Welsh dark electro / industrial) with DJ DarkDragon between acts. Evening entry: £4 on the door only (or £5 for daytime workshop and social event and evening gig if paid together.)

Workshop descriptions

All about bisexuality

An introductory workshop at the start of BiFest Wales talking about different definitions of bisexuality, the bi community and events in Wales and the UK. Followed by a chance to ask those awkward questions you always wanted to, but didn’t feel comfortable to ask or didn’t know who to ask or anything you want to know or discuss.

Speed Friending

A version of classic speed dating, but intended to help people find friends with similar interests and people you may want to continue chatting with later on or in the social. Very informal and open to people of all ages.

Bisexuality in Welsh history

Norena Shopland from Draig Enfys LGBT Welsh history project . From the earliest times to the present there have been famous bisexual people in Wales. Who were they? Come and hear their fascinating stories as Norena Shopland introduces you to some people from Bi Wales’ past.

Fitting and Mis-fitting in communities

A fun, interactive workshop, which will look at how people identify themselves beyond their sexual orientation. Where do you fit into the bi community? Do you feel alone or that you’re not the same as everyone else? This session will allow people to find other people with similar interests and make friends.

Domestic Abuse and Bisexuality

Dynamics of domestic abuse are becoming more understood, especially around non-violent types of abuse and coercion and control. However this is still based around heterosexual and usually female victim models. How does sexuality factor in domestic abuse experiences? What types of abuse are particular to bisexual victims? What help is available and how can we improve professional understanding? Content warning: Sexually explicit and emotionally intense content. Age restriction: 16+

Games

A session playing fun, interactive and getting to know you games with other BiFest Wales attendees.

Getting involved

This workshop will discuss ways you can get involved in the Bi community in Wales and how we can make it better together. Roles discussed include making local groups happen, getting involved in BiFest Wales 2018, helping out at stalls and events, and a variety of areas from design and translation to talking to others.

Make your own cat ears or floral headband

Suitable for all ages. Get together and make a fun cat ears or floral headband at the craft table. Instruction and guidance and materials provided. Donations welcome towards materials, but not needed.

Living as bi in a gay and straight world

This is an interactive workshop, which has been run several times before very successfully. This workshop explores the reactions to bisexuality from both the gay and straight communities and looks at how different people cope with being bisexual in a world that is often viewed as either gay or straight. This is your chance to say how it is for you and hear from other people.

Download the BiFest Wales daytime handbook, timetable and workshop descriptions here:

BiFest Wales 2017 – Handbook and workshop timetable (English)

BiFest Wales 2017 – Handbook and workshop timetable (Cymraeg)