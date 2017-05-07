The Bi Week Ahead

It’s an especially busy week this time thanks to International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia & Biphobia (also known as IDAHOBIT here in the UK and IDAHOTB overseas – IDAHOBIT is definitely easier to pronounce).

Monday is quiet and things kick off the day after.

Tuesday night in London Bisexual Underground meet at The Blue Posts, 81 Newman Street, London. It’s a pub meetup and; find out more here.

Also that night it’s Brum Bi Group, a community-centre space group at the LGBT Centre, 38 Holloway Circus, Birmingham. More on their group and where it meets here.

On Wednesday during the daytime there’s a bi drop-in space at the Unity Centre in Swansea from 1pm to 4pm. Bring your bi questions!

On Wednesday evening from 7pm it’s Bristol BiVisible at Hydra Books, 34 Old Market St, Bristol, BS2 0E. Bi chat over coffee and the like in a bookshop.

Also on Wednesday from 7pm it’s a talky space meeting for Leeds Bi Group at the Mesmac centre, 22/23 Blayds Yard, not far from Leeds central train station.

Thursday night sees Nottingham BiTopia meet at the Lord Roberts pub on Broad Street from 7.30pm; look for the table with their rubber duck mascot to find them if you’re new.

Manchester bis get together for their regular boardgaming meetup on Friday from 730pm at LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond St, M1 3HF. It’s also boardgaming night from 7 at the cafe at LGBT Centre in Birmingham.

Then it’s a weekend of two big bi events, both on Saturday 13th: in Swansea it’s BiFest Wales while in Leicester it’s Big Bi Fun Day. It’s a fair trek between the two so you probably can’t have it both ways and will have to pick one!

Also on Saturday it’s Brighton’s bi coffee meetup at Yellow Book, 3A York Place, Brighton from 3pm, and Leeds Bi Group have a street stall from 12 noon as part of the city’s IDAHOBIT events for the year.

What a lot!

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee type meetups – we don’t have any of those lined up this week! – try Hannah’s guide here. They’re usually good for sociable chat but can be more of a challenge if you have a lot on your mind or find busy places challenging.

Gaming meetups like those in Manchester or Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, held in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. They tend to be more social-support than plain social meets. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!