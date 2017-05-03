Taking the Mesmac Trophy

Leeds Bi Group founder and organiser Emily took one of the three awards at an annual Yorkshire Mesmac MEStars event last night.

Aaron Chady, Community Development Worker with Yorkshire Mesmac commented, “Emily has been tirelessly juggling full time work, a Masters degree and running Leeds Bi Group with very little other support from peers, and she still has plans for further community development through an LGBT Book Club.

“She is always at every outreach event with a colourful and creative array of badges, tote bags and interactive posters. Her grass roots work has ensured that the B in LGBT has not been forgotten in city-wide discussions and on events such as IDAHOBiT and Bi Visibility Day.

“She has been a vital resource to the bisexual community of Leeds, and having her here has made our work with the spectrum of bisexuality that exists in our city that much smoother.”