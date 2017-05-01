The Bisexual Diary: 1-7 May 2017

Welcome to May! Once the excited motorway tailbacks of a Bank Holiday Monday weekend are behind us there’s a smattering of bi meets around the country to look forward to. Get your diary out!

On Tuesday 2nd there are two talky-space type meetings in community centres. It’s Manchester BiPhoria at the LGBT Foundation on Richmond Street at 7.30pm. Their web page tells you a bit about what to expect, here.

Alternatively that night in Glasgow it’s the local bi meet at the THT centre, 134 Douglas Street, from 7pm.

Also that night in Leeds it’s the bi pub meet for Leeds bi group. They’re at Wharf Chambers from 730pm; just look for the purple unicorn (it’s not such a big pub as you’ll need to spend too long looking).

Wednesday sees Edinburgh Bi & Beyond meeting at the LGBT Centre for Health and Wellbeing, 9 Howe St from 7pm to 9pm.

Thursday is the turn of Bi Cymru’s regular bi meet in Cardiff. Cardiff group’s meeting starts at 6.30pm – at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street.

Finally on Saturday it’s the regular London bi coffee meet from 3pm at Spitalfields Market. More details on their web page, here.

Never been to a bi group before?

For the coffee type meetups – like in London – try Hannah’s guide here.

For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here. Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!