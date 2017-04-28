Mint Choc Bi?

Bill Nye (as in 1990’s The Science Guy television show) is back with a new TV show over on Netflix.

Episode nine looks at gender and sexuality with an excited sense of geekery, including a couple of bi-ish segments. The first is this short takedown animation about ‘conversion therapy’ which promises to turn LGBT people straight and cis, with a fervently bisexual mint-choc-chip ice cream cone:

There’s also a breaking-binaries song from Crazy Ex Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom, parodying ‘sexy’ pop videos. Though after the fabulousness of the Getting Bi song on CXG, we have to say that as a live number this one is not quite as polished as her work on that show.