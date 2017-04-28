You Me Her gets second season

Television bisexual thruple drama You Me Her has been renewed for a second and third series.

The show, about a mixed-gender married couple (him straight, her closetedly bi) getting together with a woman and working out how to make a three-person relationship work, is on Netflix in the UK and the first season went live on the streaming TV network earlier this year.

Here’s the promotional short about the second series, which we expect to see appear on every bingewatcher’s favourite channel soon.